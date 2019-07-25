Americans Announce Fan Club Officers for 2019-2020 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL are proud to announce the new Americans Fan Club officers for the 2019-2020 season.

The elections were held last week during their bi-weekly meeting. Greg Simpson is the new Fan Club President, taking over for Geoben Johnson. Simpson has been involved with the fan club for the last several seasons. Beth Turner is the new Vice President. Teresa Taylor is the treasurer for the upcoming year, with Debra Chisolm named secretary. Ted Hosterman is Member at Large.

The fan club is looking for new members for the season ahead. If you would like to be a part of the Allen Americans Fan Club, contact the team at info@allenamericans.com.

The Americans open their 11th training camp this October. Season Tickets are on sale NOW. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

