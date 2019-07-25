Stingrays Announce Select Theme Nights for 2019-20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced select themes for Saturday night games during the 2019-20 season which include many fan-favorites from previous seasons as well as six specialty jersey nights.

"I'm very excited about how our promotional schedule is going to look for the 2019-20 season," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We look forward to continuing to implement theme nights that have become fan-favorites as well as partnering with great local organizations in the area that can provide support to new initiatives. When people think about 'what should I do tonight', we want them to think of the Stingrays."

The team's home opener for their 27th ECHL campaign will take place on October 19 against the Orlando Solar Bears and feature their annual 'Pack The House Night' with discounted tickets available throughout the arena.

On November 16, the Stingrays will host their first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night, featuring specialty jerseys and a postgame auction. Proceeds from the jersey will be donated to a designated charity.

The team's popular Teddy Bear Toss Night will return on December 14, where the club will collect stuffed animals for donation to those in need during the holiday season.

Canines of all shapes and sizes will be welcomed at the North Charleston Coliseum on January 11 for Pucks & Paws Night, while the team will honor our country's finest the following week on January 18 during their annual Military Appreciation Night.

One of the most popular nights in 2018-19, Star Wars Night, returns once again on February 22 and SC will host local schoolchildren for an Education Day game at 10:30 a.m. on February 26 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

The final two home weekends of the season will be highlighted by Pink In The Rink Night on March 21 where the Rays will once again support Share Our Suzy of the Lowcountry, and First Responders Night on March 28 when the team will pay tribute to all of the first responders in the region.

All Saturday night games for the 2019-20 season will begin at 6:05 p.m.

More information, including the full promotional schedule and giveaway items, is in the works and will be announced closer to the 2019-20 season.

2019-20 Major Theme Nights:

October 19: Opening Night: Pack The House

November 16: Hockey Fights Cancer

December 14: Teddy Bear Toss

December 28: Wizard Night

January 4: Marvel Night

January 11: Pucks & Paws Night

January 18: Military Appreciation Night

February 1: Nickelodeon Night

February 15: DC Comics Night

February 22: Star Wars Night

February 26: Education Day

March 21: Pink In The Rink Night

March 28: First Responders Night

