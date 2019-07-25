Americans and Jacksonville Swap Defensemen

July 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Jacksonville Icemen made a trade today, exchanging defensemen. Allen sends Dalton Thrower to Jacksonville for Kayle Doetzel.

Kayle Doetzel joins Allen after playing last season in Jacksonville. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound defenseman was born is Saskatoon, SASK and turned 24-years old last month. The right-shot blueliner had five points in 61 games last season, while accumulating 69 penalty minutes.

The name should be familiar to Americans fans, as he played in 48 games with the Kansas City Mavericks two seasons ago, and had 12 points. He has 68 games in the American Hockey League; 67 with Stockton and one with Cleveland.

Doetzel will join the Americans for training camp this October. Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.