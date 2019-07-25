UConn Graduate Karl El-Mir Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Karl El-Mir for the 2019-20 season.

El-Mir, 23, comes to Indy from the University of Connecticut (NCAA), where he played four seasons for the Huskies. The 6-foot, 175-pound forward appeared in 118 NCAA contests, tallying 28 goals, 34 assists and 33 penalty minutes. As a senior, El-Mir set career highs in all scoring categories, earning 13 goals, 14 assists and a plus-six rating. After completing his college career at UCONN, El-Mir signed a Pro Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins appearing in the regular-season finale against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Before heading to UCONN, the native of Greenfield Park, Quebec played one season of junior hockey, splitting time with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL) and the Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL). In 42 games split between the two leagues, El-Mir earned 11 goals, nine assists and six penalty minutes. In 2013-14, El-Mir played for the Selects Hockey Academy 18U at South Kent School, where he set the USPHL U18 record for most assists (31) and points (48) in a season. Along with setting records for most assists and points, he won MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while helping his team to the USPHL U18 Championship.

With the signing of El-Mir, the Fuel have two defenseman, three forwards and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

