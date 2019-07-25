Forward Greg Betzold Returns to Kc for 2019-20 Season

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Thursday that the club has re-signed forward Greg Betzold for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year old from Cincinnati, Ohio was one of the Mavericks top offensive contributors last year, scoring 25 goals with 31 assists for 56 points, finishing just three points shy of team points leader Rocco Carzo.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to Kansas City next season," Betzold said, "I hope Mavs fans are hungry."

Betzold finished last season in award-winning fashion, taking home multiple league honors for his performance in the month of March. Betzold put up eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points, including a four goal, two assist performance against the Allen Americans on March 6. He was awarded with ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10, and took home ECHL Player of the Month for his substantial offensive outburst in the final full month of the season.

In 162 career ECHL games, Betzold has 93 points on 41 goals and 53 assists. In his Mavericks career, the six-foot-three, 203-pound forward has scored 32 goals with 46 assists for 78 points in 120 career games with Kansas City.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

