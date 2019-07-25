Stingrays Agree to Terms with Charbonneau

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jonathan Charbonneau (pronounced SHAR-bun-no) for the 2019-20 season. Charbonneau finished third on the team in scoring during 2018-19 as a rookie with 51 points on 16 goals and 35 assists.

The St-Colombant, Quebec native also led South Carolina with seven power play goals and his assist total (35) was second-best on the club.

"I'm really excited to be back," Charbonneau said. "I know what to expect now; it's a long season and I'm doing things in the summertime to prepare and have a good year."

Charbonneau's assist total was tied for ninth among all ECHL rookies and he also had the fifth-most shots on goal (189) of any first-year player. His power play goal total was tied for seventh among rookie forwards. Charbonneau was also named to the roster for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

"Charbs can score and put up points, but he's also a great pro with the way he approaches the game," said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Steve Bergin. "He's got a good routine and he's a guy who is going to go to work. You're going to have your ups and downs, especially as a young player, but his downs were never that low, and he was pretty consistent throughout the year."

The 5-foot-7, 180-pound forward joined the Rays late in the 2017-18 season after finishing his college career at Mercyhurst University. He appeared in nine regular season contests as well as four playoff games and immediately stepped into a big role offensively, scoring nine points on five goals and four assists, including four power play goals.

"He is always trying to get better, asking for video, and he always practices with great habits so he's a guy you want to lean on," Bergin said. "When you look at his stats you might think he's only a guy that you rely on for offense but he also tracks hard, he competes hard, and he still has some things he has to work on, but he has become more of a 200-foot player."

Charbonneau suited up for 33 games during his senior season with the Lakers in 2017-18 and scored 29 points on 17 goals and 12 assists. He played in 145 total games during a 4-year NCAA career at Mercyhurst, posting 102 points on 56 goals and 46 assists along with a +10 rating.

While spending the summer up north in his hometown, Charbonneau has been working hard to prepare for 2019-20.

"I try to work out four times a week and play hockey twice a week," Charbonneau said. "In between that, I also get on synthetic ice once per week to work on my shooting habits, skills and other little details that will help me for the upcoming season."

Before college, Charbonneau played for the St. Jerome Panthers in the Quebec AAA Junior Hockey League and registered 89 points on 40 goals and 49 assists in 42 games.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

