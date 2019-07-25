Utica College's Zachary Borsoi Turns Pro with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Zachary Borsoi for the 2019-20 season.

Borsoi, who turned 25 on June 29, wrapped up his college career playing for the Utica College Pioneers back in March. The 6'4, 216-pound defenseman had 63 points (18 goals, 45 assists) in 110 games played at the Division-III level with the Pioneers. Borsoi's most productive season came last year during his senior campaign when he registered 26 points in 29 games, collecting 9 goals and 17 assists.

"Zachary is a big body who put up some impressive numbers at Utica, especially for a defenseman," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "We are excited to see how his game translates to the professional level and we are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to camp in October."

Before his time at Utica Collge, Borsoi played in 52 games in one season in the Central Canada Hockey League as a member of the Pembroke Lumber Kings and Gloucester Rangers. During his year in the CCHL, the Brossard, QC native recorded 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists).

From 2011 until 2014, Borsoi played for the Sherbrooke Cougars of Collège Champlain of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League. Borsoi skated in 142 games over the course of three seasons and netted 18 goals and added 50 assists.

