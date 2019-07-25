Solar Bears Re-Sign Kevin Lohan for 2019-20

July 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with defenseman Kevin Lohan for the 2019-20 season.

"We brought in Kevin midway through last year to provide a stable, two-way presence on our blue line, and we're pleased to have him back for a full season," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He showed he's effective at using his size to shut down opposing forwards, and we're excited to see him take the next step in his development with us."

Lohan, 25, was originally acquired from the Toledo Walleye on Dec. 27 to complete a portion of the future considerations component of the Dec. 22 trade that saw Orlando send forward Justin Kea to Toledo.

In 40 regular season games with the Solar Bears, Lohan collected six points (1g-5a) and 22 penalty minutes. The rookie added two assists and six penalty minutes in 10 playoff games with Orlando, and finished the postseason tied for second on the team with a plus-minus of +5.

"What really convinced me to return was the culture in the locker room," Lohan said. "Last year we had a great group of guys in the room, and the staff is committed to building that environment. Orlando is a great place to develop and play in front of the best fans in the league."

In 56 career games with Orlando and Toledo, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound blueliner has 10 points (1g-9a) and 34 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cold Spring Harbor, New York played four seasons at the University of Michigan and one season at Boston College as a graduate transfer. In 86 total NCAA contests, Lohan combined for 19 points (4g-15a) and 44 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season Lohan also skated with the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he posted 23 points (5g-18a) and 26 penalty minutes in 54 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.