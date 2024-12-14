Hunter Sends Bears Flying in 6-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Ryan Hunter sent the teddy bears flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night for the Columbus River Dragons as part of a two-goal game in a 6-3 River Dragons win on Saturday night.

Hunter's first goal of the game, a power play marker, came at 10:38 of the first period as each team scored twice in the frame. Connor Lind also added a power play goal for Columbus while Monroe pushed back on goals from Ben Stefanini and Nathan Butler, his first as a pro.

In the second, the teams again traded goals as Hunter recorded his second to tie the game at 13:38 after Helmer Oskarsson had given Monroe the lead at 10:04.

Just 40 seconds into the third period, Hunter Bersani pushed Columbus ahead to stay and kicked off a stretch of three unanswered goals to put the game out of reach. Jestin Somero followed with the River Dragons' third power play goal of the game at 5:55, and Alex Storjohann wrapped the scoring with a goal that was one second too late to count for Columbus' fourth power play goal of the night.

Sammy Bernard made 26 saves to earn the win, his eighth of the season. Markus Ekholm Rosen took the loss for Monroe with 33 saves on 39 shots.

Notes:

The River Dragons bounced back from their worst loss of the season last night to post their most goals in a game this season. The team's previous high had been five, accomplished four times this season.

39 shots for the River Dragons ties a team season high, and marks the third time this year they've hit that mark.

Three power play goals in the game (3-for-7) was the most power play goals in a game this season for Columbus.

Ryan Hunter now has points in seven of his first eight games with the River Dragons this season, totaling 5-6-11 in that span.

Next up, the River Dragons play a home-and-home series with the Athens Rock Lobsters starting Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 pm, with tickets on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

