Hat Tricks Score Four Second Period Goals, Top Venom 5-3

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Aleksandr Gamzatov scored his first game-winning goal of the season as part of four unanswered goals and the Hat Tricks defeated HC Venom 5-3 on Saturday.

Gamzatov scored his team-high eighth goal with 4:29 left in the second to move Danbury ahead 4-1.

Gleb Bandurkin jump started the Hat Tricks' scoring barrage with a goal in the crease at 10:19 in the second, giving them a 2-1 lead. Five different skaters scored to split the weekend.

Just 36 seconds later, Noah Robinson put Danbury ahead by two with a goal in the slot, his second in six games with the Hat Tricks.

Billy Berry, in just his fourth game since returning for his second stint with the Hat Tricks, also found the scoresheet. Forty-nine seconds into the third, the Redding, Conn., native netted a wrist shot from the right circle, extending the lead to 5-1.

HC Venom's league-leading power play tested Danbury's penalty kill in the third.

Dustin Jesseau scored back-to-back power play goals, the first at 11:02 and the other with about three minutes left, to trim the lead to two. The Hat Tricks have allowed power play goals in six straight contests.

The first period brought opportunities aplenty in the offensive zone for the Hat Tricks, who tilted the ice. Danbury outshot HC Venom 12-7 in the first but did not strike before the intermission.

Connor Woolley broke the standoff at 8:16 in the second, marking his fifth goal in the last six games. The third year forward also registered two assists, matching a season-high.

With the win, Danbury moved to 8-0-3 on the season when leading after the second period. The Hat Tricks scored five goals for the fourth time in the last six games and have now secured points in five of the last six. Woolley finished the night with three points (1g, 2a) and was awarded the first star while Berry, Bandurkin, and Gamzatov each had a goal and an assist and Frolov and Vasiliev notched two helpers apiece.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Motor City Rockers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.