FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

The Rock Lobsters Open Akins Ford Arena with a Win

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 3-2, opening up Akins Ford Arena with the first-ever home victory in the club's history.

Coming out of the tunnel with high energy, the Rock Lobsters had the bulk of the early chances before Matt Garcia eventually sent the Athens fans into raptures with a long-range shot at the 5:55 mark of the first period. The first-ever goal at Akins Ford Arena was also the defenseman's first goal in a professional league.

The Sea Wolves wasted no time answering back with a breakaway buried by Chuck Costello past Jack Bostedt less than a minute later.

In the second period, Garrett Milan stomped on the gas pedal past a defender toward the crease and went 5-hole on Ed Coffey to restore the Rock Lobster lead.

A large tussle broke out between the two squads after Milan was hit up high, two players from each team were sent to the locker room early.

Matt Stoia had a long-range effort of his own find a way into the back of the net to tie the game at 2 apiece; however, Milan would find the top shelf on a third-period power play to take all the points on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-0) travel to Columbus next Friday, Dec. 20, to take on the Columbus River Dragons in a rematch of the memorable 6-5 shootout win back on Nov. 16.

Back and Forth Game Goes Athens Way, 3-2

by Jon Kliment

Athens, GA - The Sea Wolves traveled to Athens, GA to open up the newest arena in the FPHL as they took on the Athens Rock Lobsters in one of just two matchups this season.

Athens sparked the home crowd early as just 5:55 into the period Matthew Garcia took a puck out from a scrum skated along the blue line unrecognized and sent one over the shoulder of Ed Coffey before he saw it. However Mississippi had the answer as after Athens tried to get frisky Matt Stoia sent a stretch pass down the ice for Chuck Costello who raced to a breakaway and deposited it behind Jack Bostedt to tie the game up just 37 seconds later.

The Rock Lobsters found the back of the net again the second period as Garrett Milan was able to beat Coffey on a off angle shot to give Athens the 2-1 lead just 3:40 into the second period.It took a little longer, but the Sea Wolves had the answer again as Matt Stoia sniped home a shot off a faceoff play beating Bostedt with just 1:57 to go in the period to even the score up once again.

Athens continued to push and scored again in the third period as Milan found the back of the net again at 11:07 on the power play giving Athens the 3-2 win.

Coffey stopped 30 of 33 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves head to Port Huron for a two game set next Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:05pm next Friday follow along on Youtube.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Drop First to Rockers This Season

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Motor City Rockers grabbed their first victory in the 2024-25 Battle of I-94 4-0 at McMorran Place on December 13. Ricky Gonzalez stopped all 39 Port Huron Prowlers shots he faced for his first career shutout.

Tristan Wells scored the game-winning goal midway through the first as Avery Smith sent him a pass in front that he tipped home.

95 seconds into the middle frame, Josh Colten found Carson Baptiste behind the Port Huron defense and he made good on his breakaway chance to make it 2-0.

"I thought we played 25 minutes of good hockey and then, being down two, guys started trying to do too much," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "That showed in our play, it's indicative of the result. We had guys doing too much and not sticking to the game plan and that ended up being our demise."

That score held until the Prowlers pulled Valtteri Nousiainen for an extra attacker and both Baptiste and Avery Smith hit the empty cage.

Port Huron was shut out for the third time this season and its power play went 0-5. Nousiainen made 16 saves in net.

"I would say we had the opportunities [on the power play] but we just didn't execute," Graham said. "To start, we had a hard time getting into the zone but once we did, and we established possession, we started to have some more opportunities. It just comes down to bearing down and executing on those opportunities we do get."

Five Rockers had two-point nights as Wells and Smith added assists to their goals while Colten and Jameson Milam dished out two helpers each.

The teams rematch at Big Boy Arena on December 14 with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 P.M. That game can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Hangs on Against Watertown, 3-2

Back and forth contest goes Thunderbirds way

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Tied going into the 3rd period, the Carolina Thunderbirds used two goals across the final 20 minutes to take down the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,785 fans.

Carolina (11-1-3) continued its fast starts at home. Joe Cangelosi, who had not played for Carolina since the end of the 2022 season, snapped home the first shot he released from the right dot beating Watertown (11-4-1) netminder Eloi Bouchard over the glove to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. The Thunderbirds held that lead going into the 1st intermission, but in the 2nd period, with Watertown on the power play, Ludlow Harris Jr blasted home the equalizer with 4:13 remaining in the frame sending the game to the 3rd period tied, 1-1.

After being outshot 17-12 in the 2nd, Carolina responded in the 3rd. The Thunderbirds got an early power play opportunity and made the Wolves pay. Gus Ford sent a shot from the point on net that Lane King got a deflection on, beating Bouchard, and pushing Carolina back in front, 2-1.

Both sides got multiple opportunities as the period continued, and with 5:23 remaining in regulation, Jordan Gagnon sent home a one-timer in the slot on a pass from Roman Kraemer, doubling the lead, 3-1. The Thunderbirds would need that goal from Gagnon as Carter Thornton snuck home a shot from the near corner past Boris Babik with 1:40 left in the 3rd, cutting the lead to one, 3-2. Following the goal from Thornton, the Thunderbirds pressured the Wolves, keeping the puck in the attacking zone and running out the clock on the Wolves to win, 3-2.

Carolina has now won eight straight games and look to continue the streak tomorrow evening against Watertown again. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

MONROE MOCCASINS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

MOCCASINS TAKE PENALTY-FILLED AFFAIR FROM RIVER DRAGONS 7-3

Teams Combine for Seven Goals, 32 Penalty Minutes in Third Period

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - A wild third period resulted in seven combined goals and 32 minutes in penalties as the Monroe Moccasins beat the Columbus River Dragons 7-3 on Friday night.

After Monroe staked itself to a 3-0 lead on goals by Helmer Oskarsson, Corey Cunningham and Scott Coash, Columbus finally broke through at 2:08 on a goal by Ryan Hunter to make it 3-1 early in the third.

The Mocs pushed back immediately, with Coash recording his second of the night at 3:35 followed by Cunningham's second on the power play at 4:43 to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Columbus then recorded a pair of goals in nine seconds, the first a three-on-three goal from Nolan Slachetka followed by a four-on-four goal by Alexander Jmaeff to make it interesting once again at 5-3 with 9:20 to go in regulation.

The third was also marked by chippiness and penalties, and after Nathan Balkwill was given five for fighting and a game misconduct, Oskarsson scored his second of the night to push the game to 6-3. Blake Anderson then cemented the final score with a shorthanded goal into an empty net as Columbus attempted to rally late.

Notes:

Jmaeff's goal was his 100th pro and FPHL goal.

Seven is the most goals given up by the River Dragons this season, and the highest goals against since a 7-2 loss to Carolina back on January 14, 2023.

Preston Kugler recorded his first point of the year with an assist on Slachetka's second period goal.

The same two teams go head-to-head tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night! Tickets are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS vs HC VENOM

Hat Tricks Fall Short to Venom, 4-2

by Wyatt Kopelman & Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT - Eimantas Noreika, the FPHL's leading goal scorer, recorded his third hat trick of the season, including the game-winner at 16:50 of the second, and HC Venom took down the Hat Tricks 4-2 to snap a four-game losing streak at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.

Noreika scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the empty-netter in the dying stages of the third to seal the Venom's first win away from Ice Time Sports Complex. The rookie buried the game's opening goal just 3:55 into the first period to put the Venom in the lead 1-0.

Chase Harwell had the tying goal on the backhand at 12:40 in the second to make it 1-1. Hat Tricks' co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz assisted on Harwell's goal and shorthanded score just 48 seconds later to push the Hat Tricks ahead for the first time, 2-1. His sixth goal of the year extended his season-long point streak to five games (3-6-8). Danbury's five shorthanded goals lead the league.

At 9:48 in the second, Dzianis Zaichyk scored on the power play to give HC Venom a 3-2 lead. The goal was his first with the Venom in his second game and also marked the fifth straight game Danbury allowed a power play goal.

John Moriarty stopped 39 shots and Danbury did not beat him in the first or third periods. Connor McCollum made 30 saves for the eighth time in 13 starts this season.

With the loss, the Hat Tricks fall to 2-5-1 at the Danbury Ice Arena and 0-6-0 when trailing after two periods.

Up next, Danbury is back on home ice on Saturday for a rematch against HC Venom. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Big First Powers Bingo

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - The Dashers Hockey Club returned home for the 4th straight weekend, looking to shock the league and steal some points from the top-seeded Binghamton Black Bears. However, a star studded team on the road would put the game out of reach early, and the Dashers were not able to keep up as the Bears ran away with another big win.

The 13 game slide had to end sometime, but would it be tonight? The Empire's best Binghamton Black Bears came into town with a mission to make sure that would not happen. The first period began with a flurry of Binghamton opportunities. Out of the first media timeout, the Dashers had some of their own chances, but couldn't convert on their odd-man rushes and plays in front of the crease. Around the midway point, Scott Ramaekers opened the scoring with a great tip off a Khaden Henry wrist shot that snuck by Wahlgren. Wahlgren would have to play from behind early, still searching to earn his first win. 1:46 later CJ Stubbs sniped a top corner shot to double the margin and put the Dashers on their heels early. In the midst of all this, the Dashers had a golden opportunity when Brandon Stojcevski gave a perfect pass to Yosuke Jumonji across the crease, but Black Bears star goalie Connor McAnanama slammed the door shut. To add insult to injury, with just under 3 minutes to go, an unfortunate bounce from behind the goal presented Austin Thompson with a goal on a platter in front to make it 3-0. The Dashers had their work cut out for them early on for the rest of the way.

Period 2 began as a brief continuation of the first frame, as it took just 55 seconds for captain Tyson Kirkby to tip home an Austin Thompson low angle shot and make it 4-0. There was life for the Dashers when 3 minutes later Jhuwon Davis slammed home a rebound off a Colton Wiacek shot to put the home squad on the board. Binghamton continued to bring a fast and physical game, which led to 5 minor penalties presenting just about half the frame as a Dashers powerplay. Dakota Bohn was also booked for a misconduct penalty for abuse of officials. Nonetheless, the Dashers couldn't capitalize with all of their man-advantage time, but had plenty of opportunities to do so. Binghamton's 2nd best penalty kill in the Fed helped their netminder Connor Mcananama hold strong, and as the horn sounded the score stayed at 4-1.

Out of the break with the same deficit as the first intermission, the challenge would be even tougher for a struggling Dashers group. There was life when Brandon Stojcevski lifted home a rebound to make it 4-2 with 18 minutes to go. The physicality picked up big time, with both teams pushing, shoving and swinging as tensions rose. The officials did a great job of getting in the middle of all the bad blood to calm down both sides. The Dashers chances continued to grow and grow, but the wind was taken right out of the sails when Scott Ramaekers grabbed a tally to push the lead back to 3. After that, the Black Bears began to run away with the contest, A post and a crossbar were hit moments later, but the final blow came off a rocket of a snipe from Kyle Stephan to put the game out of reach at 6-2.

The Dashers fall for the 14th straight time, including the 7th straight on their 8-game homestand which concludes tomorrow night. Their record drops to 1-14-2 as Binghamton improves to 15-3-1. Tomorrow night the two sides will square off once more with puck drop at 7:05 CST inside the David S. Palmer Arena.

9-9 PK Does the Job

by Brooks Hill

Danville, IL - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Dashers Hockey Club 6-2 on Friday Night. Binghamton was able to net six goals in their first ever trip to the David S. Palmer Arena, all of which came at even strength. The Black Bears penalty kill units slammed the door closed, successfully denying the Dashers on all nine of their power plays.

The teams started off the contest trading chances on both ends. Scott Ramaekers started the scoring halfway into the first period. CJ Stubbs followed the opening goal with his second of the year, just 90 seconds later. The Black Bears weren't done yet. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby were able to connect from down below the goal line, as Thompson tallied his 11th of the year. All Black Bears in the opening 20.

Captain Kirkby started off the period right where he left off... on the scoresheet. Kirkby was able to deflect a shot right in front of the net, picking up his 14th of the season. The Dashers were able to get on the board thanks to Jhuwon Davis at the 3:23 mark of the period. All the scoring was wrapped up before the first media break in the second period. However, the Black Bears found themselves in the penalty box multiple times. The PK unit killed all 5-5 opportunities for the Dashers, including a 5-on-3 in the second period.

The Dashers were able to grab another goal from Brandon Stojcevski, but that is where the scoring stopped for the home team. Ramaekers potted his second of the night after another big penalty kill, and Kyle Stephan added the exclamation point to cap off the first night in Danville. Binghamton wins 6-2, posting 41 shots, 9-9 on the PK and Connor McAnanama made 26 saves in net.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Outlast Bobcats 4-2

by Brett Wiseman

Baton Rouge, LA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats returned to action after a 13-day hiatus for a battle with the first place Baton Rouge Zydeco on Teddy Bear Toss night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Both teams spent the first seven minutes of the opening frame feeling each other out, before Blue Ridge broke the ice at the 7:20 mark of the first period. Hunter Hall, in his first game since last March, worked the puck free from a wall battle, and found Devin Sanders, who used his speed to create time and space. Austin Bellefeuille popped open behind the defense, and Sanders saucered him a rinkwide feed which Bellefeuille put off the glove of Breandan Colgan and in for the Massachusetts native's first professional goal.

Narek Aleksanyan answered for the Zydeco, tapping home the end of a quick developing 2-on-1 to equalize. The game remained tied through the rest of the first. On the carry over of a Carson Andreoli doube-minor for high-sticking, Elijah Wilson put home a rebound on a second chance less than a minute into the middle frame.

Former Bobcat Chris Ciolek put home the third unanswered goal and eventual game winner for Baton Rouge after a tightly contested second and first portion of the final frame. Nick McHugh stuffed home his first goal of the season after a net mouth scramble to cut the Zydeco lead back to a single goal, but Jake Cox sealed the deal with an empty netter with less than a minute to go.

Both squads meet again tomorrow night at 8:05 ET (7:05 CT) on BobcatsTV on YouTube and 96.5 WCGX The Cat.

