Coaches Lead Prowlers Past Rockers

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







It took a shootout but the Port Huron Prowlers bounced back 2-1 against the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on December 14. Reggie Millette and Alex Johnson scored in the skills competition while Reid Cooper stopped both shootout shots he faced.

After a scoreless first Jameson Milam took a pass from Avery Smith on a rush and took a shot from the right-wing circle. Cooper got most, but not all, of the puck and it slipped in to break the ice.

Port Huron found its first goal of the weekend in the third. Matt Graham took the puck from below the goal line and stepped to the bottom of the right-wing circle. His shot from there found a hole through Ricky Gonzalez to tie things up.

Both teams got a shot on net in overtime but it went to a shootout. Millette tucked home a silky move to the forehand in round one and Johnson went post-and-in in round three to seal it.

Daniel Chartrand got the only assist on Graham's goal while Millette gets credit for the winner. Cooper made 32 saves in his second win of the season.

Tristen Wells got a helper on Milam's goal while Gonzalez finished with 46 stops in the loss and 85 total for the weekend.

The Prowlers are home on December 20 and 21 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves with Saturday's game being teddy bear toss night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

