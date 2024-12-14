Rock Lobsters Open Akins Ford Arena with a Win

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 3-2, opening up Akins Ford Arena with the first-ever home victory in the club's history.

Coming out of the tunnel with high energy, the Rock Lobsters had the bulk of the early chances before Matt Garcia eventually sent the Athens fans into raptures with a long-range shot at the 5:55 mark of the first period. The first-ever goal at Akins Ford Arena was also the defenseman's first goal in a professional league.

The Sea Wolves wasted no time answering back with a breakaway buried by Chuck Costello past Jack Bostedt less than a minute later.

In the second period, Garrett Milan stomped on the gas pedal past a defender toward the crease and went 5-hole on Ed Coffey to restore the Rock Lobster lead.

A large tussle broke out between the two squads after Milan was hit up high, two players from each team were sent to the locker room early.

Matt Stoia had a long-range effort of his own find a way into the back of the net to tie the game at 2 apiece; however, Milan would find the top shelf on a third-period power play to take all the points on the night.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-0) travel to Columbus next Friday, Dec. 20, to take on the Columbus River Dragons in a rematch of the memorable 6-5 shootout win back on Nov. 16.

