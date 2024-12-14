Zydeco Outlast Bobcats, 4-2

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats returned to action after a 13-day hiatus for a battle with the first place Baton Rouge Zydeco on Teddy Bear Toss night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Both teams spent the first seven minutes of the opening frame feeling each other out, before Blue Ridge broke the ice at the 7:20 mark of the first period. Hunter Hall, in his first game since last March, worked the puck free from a wall battle, and found Devin Sanders, who used his speed to create time and space. Austin Bellefeuille popped open behind the defense, and Sanders saucered him a rinkwide feed which Bellefeuille put off the glove of Breandan Colgan and in for the Massachusetts native's first professional goal.

Narek Aleksanyan answered for the Zydeco, tapping home the end of a quick developing 2-on-1 to equalize. The game remained tied through the rest of the first. On the carry over of a Carson Andreoli doube-minor for high-sticking, Elijah Wilson put home a rebound on a second chance less than a minute into the middle frame.

Former Bobcat Chris Ciolek put home the third unanswered goal and eventual game winner for Baton Rouge after a tightly contested second and first portion of the final frame. Nick McHugh stuffed home his first goal of the season after a net mouth scramble to cut the Zydeco lead back to a single goal, but Jake Cox sealed the deal with an empty netter with less than a minute to go.

Both squads meet again tomorrow night at 8:05 ET (7:05 CT) on BobcatsTV on YouTube and 96.5 WCGX The Cat.

