Gonzalez Records 39 Saves In Rockers' 4-0 Shutout Win Over Prowlers

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Motor City made their third trip to Port Huron this season on Friday night. After two losses in their first two trips, the third time was the charm. The Rockers picked up their first victory in the 2024-25 Battle of I-94 presented by Ciderboys. Led by goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez, the Rockers were able to defeat the Prowlers in a 4-0 shutout.

Motor City (7-10-0, 18 PTS) opened the scoring with a goal from Tristen Wells. He deflected a shot from Avery Smith to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead. Carson Baptiste doubled the Rockers lead early in the second period. He was able to beat Prowlers netminder Valtteri Nousiainen on the breakaway. A pair of empty net goals from Carson Baptiste and Avery Smith late in the third period would seal the 4-0 victory.

The two sides will meet again tonight at Big Boy Arena. Port Huron (7-10-2, 21 PTS) still leads the season series three games to one. Motor City will be looking to get their first home victory in the Ciderboys Battle of I-94. Tickets can be bought online or at the door. The game will also be broadcast on YouTube at RockersHockey.

Captain Josh Colten also picked up 2 pts last night to achieve an impressive franchise milestone! Congrats to both Josh and Ricky on their accomplishments last night!

