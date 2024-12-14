Hat Tricks Fall Short to Venom, 4-2

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Eimantas Noreika, the FPHL's leading goal scorer, recorded his third hat trick of the season, including the game-winner at 16:50 of the second, and HC Venom took down the Hat Tricks 4-2 to snap a four-game losing streak at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.

Noreika scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the empty-netter in the dying stages of the third to seal the Venom's first win away from Ice Time Sports Complex. The rookie buried the game's opening goal just 3:55 into the first period to put the Venom in the lead 1-0.

Chase Harwell had the tying goal on the backhand at 12:40 in the second to make it 1-1. Hat Tricks' co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz assisted on Harwell's goal and shorthanded score just 48 seconds later to push the Hat Tricks ahead for the first time, 2-1. His sixth goal of the year extended his season-long point streak to five games (3-6-8). Danbury's five shorthanded goals lead the league.

At 9:48 in the second, Dzianis Zaichyk scored on the power play to give HC Venom a 3-2 lead. The goal was his first with the Venom in his second game and also marked the fifth straight game Danbury allowed a power play goal.

John Moriarty stopped 39 shots and Danbury did not beat him in the first or third periods. Connor McCollum made 30 saves for the eighth time in 13 starts this season.

With the loss, the Hat Tricks fall to 2-5-1 at the Danbury Ice Arena and 0-6-0 when trailing after two periods.

Up next, Danbury is back on home ice on Saturday for a rematch against HC Venom. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

