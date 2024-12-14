Prowler Take Down Rockers, 2-1

December 14, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - It was a shame either Rico Gonzalez or Reid Cooper had to take a loss Saturday night.

Motor City netminder Rico Gonzalez and Port Huron goalie Cooper Reid traded highlight reel saves, but ultimately the Prowlers and Reid came away victorious 2-1 in a shootout.

Neither side would score until the 14:51 mark of the second period when Jameson Milam trickled one past Reid to finally get the scoring started and unleash a rain of stuffed animals onto the ice on teddy bear toss night.

The score would stay 1-0 until the Prowlers head coach Matt Graham finally beat Gonzalez 6:32 into the third to tie the game at 1-1.

Both sides would have opportunities to score in the final minutes, but both goalies continued to impress.

After an uneventful overtime period, the game would head to a shootout.

Prowler's forward Reggie Millette snuck one past the left skate of Gonzalez to take the early advantage.

Both Carson Baptiste and TJ Sneath were stonewalled by Cooper Reid.

In the third round Port Huron's Alex Johnson went post and in to give Port Huron the win and hand Motor City their first shootout loss of the season, 2-1.

Motor City looks to bounce back next weekend as the head on an east coast road trip to play both Danbury and Binghamton.

The Rockers return home on December 27th when Dashers hockey comes to Big Boy Arena for the first time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.