How Rubio Rubín's Life-Changing Decision Put Him on a Potential Path to the World Cup

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







In 2014, at 18 years of age, Rubio Rubín made his debut for the United States Men's National Team.

Eleven years later, he was facing the United States in the biggest game in Guatemala's recent soccer history in the Semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, having become a central part of Los Chapines' lineup since electing to represent his mother's home country at the international level three years ago.

The USL's Dan Lucas spoke with the Charleston Battery striker about his decision to make the one-time switch to represent Guatemala, going up against some of his former teammates this summer, and how he hopes to provide inspiration to the next generation of the country's players as the side enters the final stage of FIFA World Cup Qualifying this fall.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.