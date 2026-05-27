"HOW IN THE WORLD DID OLNEY SCORE THAT?!"
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Braces from Jojea Kwizera and JJ Williams carried Rhode Island FC to a 4-1 victory over Brooklyn FC at Centreville Bank Stadium as CJ Olney Jr. scored a second-half goal for the visitors in the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
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