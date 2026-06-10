Rhode Island FC Announces Full Lineup of Watch Parties and Appearances Ahead of World's Biggest Soccer Tournament

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - With the World's Biggest Soccer Tournament kicking off in less than 24 hours, and seven games taking place in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Rhode Island FC announced today its full calendar of team activations and appearances throughout the tournament. Beginning on Thursday, June 11, RIFC will make eight appearances at the PVD FanZone in Providence, host its 2026 Summer Watch Party Series at the Guild, and make stops across its various Pub Partners locations, allowing fans to cheer on their country and celebrate soccer in the Ocean State with Rhode Island FC.

Rhode Island FC will be active in the community during all 17 days of the Group Stage, including six stops at the PVD FanZone in Providence. Beginning with the tournament's opening game, Mexico vs. South Africa, on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m., select RIFC players will join Chip the Harbor Seal at the FanZone, which will be complete with a dynamic lineup of watch parties, live music and interactive games. Fans can also enjoy a rotating lineup of local food trucks, a beer, wine & spirits garden and more!

RIFC's 2026 Watch Party Series, in partnership with The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket, will kick off on Sunday, June 14. RIFC will host three free, ticketed watch parties featuring six international games throughout June. Select RIFC players, staff and supporters will join Chip and be in attendance throughout the Watch Party Series, which will feature a full lineup of interactive games and activities. Fans can enjoy cornhole, free face painting, a kids art station and much more, along with photo opportunities next to giant RIFC letters and an RIFC jersey cutout. Attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes at RIFC's spin-the-wheel station.

The Ocean State club will also be active throughout the tournament at RIFC's various Pub Partners locations, with staff and supporters celebrating 13 countries at 39 total watch parties across 18 different bars and restaurants.

The full schedule of watch parties, as well as all of Rhode Island FC's community celebrations throughout the tournament, is available here. As the group stage progresses and knockout stage games are confirmed, the calendar will update live as RIFC plans further celebrations for the remainder of the tournament.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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