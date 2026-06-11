Battery Split Points with Rowdies After Fierce 2-2 Draw

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery battled the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-2 draw at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday. Charleston clawed back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime by scoring two goals in the second half, but a late tally for the hosts forced the points to be shared. Maalique Foster and Colton Swan were on the scoresheet for the Battery. The result moved Charleston back into the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.

Charleston and Tampa Bay kicked off after rainy conditions hammered Al Lang Stadium, which forced the game into a near-two-hour-long delay.

The match kicked off with Chris Allan officially making his 100th appearance for the Battery since joining in 2023. Allan became the second player on the team this year to eclipse 100 matches (Emilio Ycaza) and the 27th player to achieve the feat in the club's all-time history since 1993.

No shots were recorded by either side through the first 20 minutes as both squads adjusted to the slick conditions. The first attempt was in the 26th minute by Tampa Bay's Max Schneider, saved by Zamudio. On the other end, Joey Akpunonu tested goalkeeper Jahmali Waite in the 28th minute with a strike that was saved.

Tampa Bay managed to take a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute via Louis Perez.

Charleston almost leveled the score in the 36th minute when Miguel Berry had a big chance inside the box, but his shot hit off the woodwork. Berry again came close to equalizing in the 41st minute with an attempt on target directly from a free kick, but the shot was saved by Waite.

The Rowdies took the 1-0 lead into the break.

Play resumed after halftime with the Battery on the front foot and searching way back into the match.

After some early advances, Charleston leveled the score at 1-1 in the 55th minute when Maalique Foster scored from inside the box. Douglas Martinez lifted a cross into the box to Foster, which took an initial deflection off Laurence Wyke. Foster, however, stayed with the play and capitalized on the opportunity to knock the ball between Waite's legs for the goal.

Foster's tally marked his third goal of the year across all competitions.

Charleston kept up the pressure and took a 1-2 lead in the 81st minute when Miguel Berry's shot ricocheted off Colton Swan and landed in the net. Berry did much of the legwork with his hold-up play around the edge of the box to get past Nathan Dossantos and then fired a strike toward goal, but also into a crowded space near the penalty spot. The ball deflected off Swan and went opposite Waite's initial save attempt on Berry's shot and then into the net.

The goal was officially credited to Swan, his eighth of the year across all competitions, with Berry being awarded an assist, his second of the year.

Charleston aimed to preserve their lead through stoppage time, but the hosts managed to level the score at 2-2 in the 91st minute via Matheus Oliveria.

Neither side was able to find a late winner in the time that remained and the points were shared, like in the first meeting, in the 2-2 draw.

The result moves the Battery's record to 5W-4L-2D (17pts), advancing them to fourth in the Eastern Conference table.

Charleston return home on Sat., June 13, to face reigning Western Conference champions FC Tulsa at Patriots Point. Tickets for the game, which will feature a post-match fireworks show, are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Lineups and Scoring Summary

Lineups

TBR: Waite, Acoff (Dolabella, 82'), Schaefer, Dossantos, Ostrem, Cruz, Schneider, Wyke (Leerman, 60'), Micaletto (Cicerone, 46'), Perez (Oliveira, 60'), Myers (Conway, 75')

CHS: Zamudio, Messer, Akpunonu, Smith, Suber, Martinez, Kelly (Hughes, 90'+6), Allan (Pakhomov, 46'), Ycaza, Foster (Swan, 62'), Berry (Cabrera, 82')

Scoring Summary

TBR - Louis Perez, 30'

CHS - Maalique Foster, 55'

CHS - Colton Swan, 81' (Miguel Berry)

TBR - Mattheus Oliveira, 90'+1 (Charlie Ostrem)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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