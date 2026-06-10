FC Tulsa Sign Defender Grant Robinson for Remainder of 2026 Season

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it has signed defender Grant Robinson for the rest of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Robinson was signed to a 25-day contract back on May 14 and has since appeared in four matches compiling 263 minutes played and two starts. He was called into sudden action against Hartford Athletic and provided a spark in the left wingback role including a hockey assist on the club's second goal of the night off his long throw.

2026 FC Tulsa Roster (as of June 10, 2026):

Goalkeeper (3): Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen, Alexander Tambakis

Defender (9): Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre, Grant Robinson, Lucas Stauffer, Harvey St Clair

Midfielder (7): Marcos Cerato, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber

Forward (6): Remi Cabral, Kalil ElMedkhar, Bruno Lapa, Stefan Lukic, Nelson Pierre, Logan Dorsey

*USL Academy signing

The Scissortails head to the east coast this weekend as it prepares for three league matches in an eight-day span starting against the Charleston Battery on the road Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with an FC Tulsa watch party taking place at Main Event Tulsa.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 17 as it takes on Monterey Bay FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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