Casciato Named May's USL Championship Coach of the Month

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL Championship announced today that Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato has been named USL Championship Coach of the Month for May after leading the club through its third undefeated month of the year.

This marks Casciato's second Coach of the Month award this season. He also earned the honor for the first month of the campaign in March.

"Well done to all our players and staff for being recognized with this award for their strong performances and results in May," said Casciato. "Now our focus shifts to the game against Charleston tonight as we continue to focus on what is in front of us while improving as a team and as individuals."

Under Casciato's guidance, the Rowdies recorded five wins and one draw in all competitions in the month of May, including a 2-0 road victory over the reigning USL Championship Players' Shield winners Louisville City to close out the month. After opening June with a win at Sporting JAX to clinch a spot in the Quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, the Rowdies have now established a new club record with a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions in 2026.

The Rowdies currently lead the Eastern Conference standings and are in front of the pack in the race for this year's USL Championship Players' Shield with 27 points earned so far in the regular season. Tampa Bay conceded only two goals across their six matches in May, with the club's league-best defense allowing only five goals in league play this season. The Rowdies have posted a remarkable nine total shutouts in the 14 competitive matches in 2026.

With eight total wins in the league so far, the Rowdies are just one more victory away from matching the club's win total from all of last season. The Rowdies are also just the 11th team in league history to go undefeated through their first 11 matches of the season. The club's 14-match unbeaten run overall is tied for the third longest streak to start a USL Championship season across all competitions.

The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50 percent of the overall vote.

Tampa Bay hosts the Charleston Battery at 7 p.m. tonight at Al Lang Stadium in the first of two home matches this week. The club will also face against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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