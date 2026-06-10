Back to Back at the Coliseum
Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Two games. One big week at the Coliseum.
Oakland Roots are back home for a pair of matchdays that bring together soccer, culture, community, and celebration. First, we kick things off with Hella Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 13. Then we run it back on Wednesday, June 17 for Camp Day, featuring STEAM activities and a special Socceroos Celebration.
Make your plans now and join us for back-to-back Roots matchdays.
Saturday, June 13 - Hella Juneteenth Festival
Oakland Roots vs Miami FC
Kickoff: 7:00 PM
Location: Oakland Coliseum
We're starting the week with a celebration of freedom, joy, Black culture, and community at the Coliseum.
Join us for Hella Juneteenth Festival featuring a halftime performance by Red Lotus, in-stadium DJ DAGHE, the Black National Anthem by PHER, and a pre-game H-Lot function with DJ Red Corvette.
Fans can also enjoy Black food vendors, spades and dominoes, a classic car show, double dutch, and community activations before kickoff.
Wednesday, June 17 - Camp Day
Oakland Roots vs Birmingham Legion FC
Kickoff: 12:00 PM
Location: Oakland Coliseum
Then we run it back for a midday matchday built for students, families, and summer camps.
Camp Day will feature H-Lot activities from Rob Skate, Exploratorium, Lawrence Hall of Science, 3D Makers, Hayward Animal Services, SF Estuary, and HIVE.
The match will also include a STEAM Day celebration and a special Socceroos Celebration, bringing science, creativity, soccer, and global energy together at the Coliseum.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026
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- Match Preview: Louisville City FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 8 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Back to Back at the Coliseum - Oakland Roots SC
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