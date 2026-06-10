FC Tulsa Announces World Soccer Watch Parties
Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce its official World Soccer Watch Parties for this summer. Enjoy spin to win opportunities for FC Tulsa prizes, food and drink specials throughout the match and player appearances as fans revel in the best the sport has to offer.
All attendees must RSVP here, with each entry earning a chance to win an FC Tulsa jersey at halftime of the match. You must be present to win with only one entry per person.
Date Match Time Location Details
Friday, June 12 USA vs. Paraguay 7 p.m.
8 p.m. Kickoff Fassler Hall Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Spin to Win
Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco
Charleston Battery vs. FC Tulsa 4 p.m.
5 p.m. Kickoff Main Event Tulsa Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Spin to Win
Friday, June 19 USA vs. Australia 1 p.m.
2 p.m. Kickoff Elgin Park Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Spin to Win
Wednesday, June 24 Mexico vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m.
8 p.m. Kickoff 918 Maples Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Spin to Win
Thursday, June 25 USA vs. Turkey 8 p.m.
9 p.m. Kickoff Elgin Park Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Spin to Win
Sunday, July 19 World Cup Final 1 p.m.
2 p.m. Kickoff Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Specials
Jersey Giveaway
Player Meet & Greet
Spin to Win
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 17 as it takes on Monterey Bay FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.
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