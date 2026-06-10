FC Tulsa Announces World Soccer Watch Parties

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce its official World Soccer Watch Parties for this summer. Enjoy spin to win opportunities for FC Tulsa prizes, food and drink specials throughout the match and player appearances as fans revel in the best the sport has to offer.

All attendees must RSVP here, with each entry earning a chance to win an FC Tulsa jersey at halftime of the match. You must be present to win with only one entry per person.

Date Match Time Location Details

Friday, June 12 USA vs. Paraguay 7 p.m.

8 p.m. Kickoff Fassler Hall Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Spin to Win

Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco

Charleston Battery vs. FC Tulsa 4 p.m.

5 p.m. Kickoff Main Event Tulsa Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Spin to Win

Friday, June 19 USA vs. Australia 1 p.m.

2 p.m. Kickoff Elgin Park Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Spin to Win

Wednesday, June 24 Mexico vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m.

8 p.m. Kickoff 918 Maples Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Spin to Win

Thursday, June 25 USA vs. Turkey 8 p.m.

9 p.m. Kickoff Elgin Park Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Spin to Win

Sunday, July 19 World Cup Final 1 p.m.

2 p.m. Kickoff Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Specials

Jersey Giveaway

Player Meet & Greet

Spin to Win

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 17 as it takes on Monterey Bay FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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