Detroit City FC Hosts El Paso Locomotive in Cross-Conference Showdown

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship play on Wednesday night, welcoming Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC to Keyworth Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The cross-conference clash marks Match Day 14 of the 2026 campaign as Le Rouge looks to steady their league form and protect their strong home record in Hamtramck

Detroit City enters the midweek fixture sitting third in the Eastern Conference, carrying a positive goal difference of plus-two with 12 goals scored and 10 conceded through 11 matches. At home, Detroit City has been difficult to break down, posting four wins and five clean sheets overall on the season. When Le Rouge score first, they are a perfect 5-0-0, and they have yet to drop a point when leading at halftime or at any point in a match.

Scouting El Paso Locomotive

El Paso arrives in Hamtramck at sixth place in the Western Conference, with 14 points from a 4-2-4 record and a plus-one goal difference after scoring 21 goals and conceding 20. Locomotive opened the year with four straight victories- including road wins at Monterey Bay and Sacramento- before a difficult stretch of four losses in five, highlighted by a 4-1 home defeat to Lexington SC in their most recent outing.

Despite the recent skid, Head Coach Junior Gonzalez's side has proven one of the league's most dangerous attacking units, leading USL Championship in total goals scored and converting chances at a 22 percent clip. El Paso's matches tend to be wide open, with only two clean sheets recorded and multiple games featuring four or more goals either scored or conceded.

Head-to-head history

Wednesday's match will be the fourth all-time USL Championship meeting between Detroit City and El Paso Locomotive and the second at Keyworth Stadium. Le Rouge has yet to lose to Locomotive, earning a 3-1 victory in El Paso in March 2023, a 1-1 draw at home in June 2022, and a scoreless draw in West Texas in September 2024.

Players to watch - Detroit City FC

Forward Darren Smith continues to lead the line for Detroit City, entering the match with six league goals, tied for fourth in USL Championship, and three first-goal strikes that have set the tone in Le Rouge victories. Supporting Smith in attack is Ates Diouf, who leads City with two assists and 25 shots.In the midfield, Kobe Hernández-Foster has created a team-best 21 chances, dictating play from deep and linking Le Rouge's build-up through the thirds.

Defensively, Devon Amoo-Mensah leads Detroit in minutes and passes completed (548), anchoring a back line that has yet to concede more than two goals in a match. Fellow defenders Haruki Yamazaki and Callum Montgomery have also logged more than 900 minutes apiece, helping City to five clean sheets on the campaign.

Players to watch - El Paso Locomotive

El Paso's attack runs through striker Rubio Rubín, who enters Wednesday tied for the league lead with eight goals and also owns two assists on the season, making him the primary threat in the visitors' front line.

Behind him, midfielder Alex Méndez has recorded three goals and two assists while creating 15 chances, providing a left-footed set-piece and open-play threat. Forward Amando Moreno adds another dimension in the attack with four goals, including two opening strikes that have set El Paso on the front foot in multiple matches.

Goalkeepers Sebastian Mora-Mora and Abraham Romero have split time in net, each making five starts so far in league play.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Maxi Rodriguez and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for DCFC.

Up Next

Following Wednesday's match, Detroit City FC hits the road to take on Sporting Club Jacksonville Saturday, June 13, at 7pm.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

Detroit City FC Hosts El Paso Locomotive in Cross-Conference Showdown - Detroit City FC

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