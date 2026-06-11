Loudoun United FC Falls to Greenville Triumph SC in PRINX Tires USL Cup Action

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Greenville, SC - Loudoun United FC fell 3-1 to Greenville Triumph SC at GE Vernova Park in PRINX Tires USL Cup action. Despite controlling possession and creating chances throughout the match, Loudoun was unable to overcome three second-half goals from the home side.

Match Summary

Loudoun United opened the match looking to control possession and set the tempo early. The visitors moved the ball well through the midfield and created chances in the attacking third, forcing Greenville into several defensive moments throughout the opening half. Greenville found the breakthrough late in the first half, scoring in the 43rd minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Loudoun continued to push after the break and created several opportunities while searching for an equalizer. The visitors brought energy into the attacking third, with multiple chances coming from sustained pressure and quick movement around the box. Greenville doubled its lead in the 64th minute, finishing off a chance from a corner to make it 2-0. The home side added a third in the 85th minute following a fast break.

Loudoun kept fighting through the final whistle and pulled one back in stoppage time. In the 93rd minute, James Murphy fired a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top right corner, with Thor Úlfarsson providing the assist. Despite the late goal and continued pressure, Loudoun was unable to complete the comeback on the road.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the result:

"I thought in a game where we had the majority of possession, more shots, more crosses and more touches in the final third, we did not maximize those chances. We also did not defend well enough in key moments. Conceding just before halftime in a close first half was not good enough from us. At 1-0, we had a really good chance to make it 1-1, and I think if we score that, we go on and win the game. Instead, we went up the other end and conceded from a corner, which made it difficult for us. The third goal came when we were really pushing and chasing the game, so we were quite open. Overall, it was a really disappointing result and disappointing in how it happened."

Defender Jacob Erlandson on what needs to change moving forward:

"I think we need to have a sharper focus going into the game. That starts from the first whistle and the first 15 minutes. We need to be sharp, ready to go and bring more energy. As a backline, I think we can do a better job preventing goals and keeping a clean sheet, because if you keep a clean sheet, you give your forwards a better chance to get that goal and go ahead. Going into this weekend, it is a quick turnaround, so we need to start on the front foot and make adjustments in the game when we need to."

Notes

Jacob Erlandson made his first start of the 2026 season for Loudoun United FC.

Liam Barrus was named to Loudoun United FC's matchday squad for the first time.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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