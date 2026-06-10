Match Preview: Louisville City FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 8 PM

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC Men head back on the road and will travel to Kentucky for a USL Championship match against Louisville City FC on June 13th at 8 PM EST, streaming live on ESPN+

Brooklyn FC's last match was a 5-1 win against Portland Hearts of Pine in the Prinx Tires USL Cup and will be hoping their goalscoring form will continue on the road. Brooklyn FC will be beginning a difficult stretch in which they have three matches in seven days against three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Louisville come into this match in a poor run of form, winless in their last five USL Championship matches, dating back to their last win on April 18, and fresh off a draw against Birmingham Legion last week.

Louisville are one of the most offensive clubs in the league, as they have scored 20 goals, the second most in the USL Championship. Two players to look out for are forward Jansen Wilson, their top scorer with four goals, and Taylor Davila, tied for the second most assists in the league with four. Louisville have also conceded 20 goals in their 12 matches, tied for the second most in the league with Brooklyn and El Paso, so a high-scoring affair is a possibility this weekend.

For Brooklyn, forward Stefan Stojanovic will be a player to watch as he has scored three goals in his last two matches. Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. has also been in strong form with a goal or assist in the last three matches. Defender Vuk Latinovich leads the league in clearances with 77, and defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele recorded both a goal and an assist in the last match.

After this match, Brooklyn will continue their road trip with a midweek match against Indy Eleven on June 17th at 7 PM ET. They will then return home for a match against Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 20th at 7 PM EST to celebrate Rep Your Country Night. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.