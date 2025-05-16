Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







The Portland Thorns were dominate in Houston. Pietra Tordin scored her first goal while Payton Linnehan, Sam Coffey and Caiya Hanks kept their foot on the gas.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.