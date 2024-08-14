Hot Rods Plate Six in the Seventh, Squash Grasshoppers 7-2

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-14, 64-44) scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh en route to a 7-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (23-21, 62-47) on Wednesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers struck first in the top of the second off Hot Rods starter Dylan Lesko. Maikol Escotto singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice, and to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch from Lesko allowed Escotto to score and make it 1-0 Greensboro. The Grasshoppers increased the lead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Shawn Ross.

Bowling Green plated their first run in the bottom of the fourth off Greensboro reliever Elijah Birdsong. Homer Bush Jr. singled and moved to second on a throwing error. After making it to third on a ground ball, Bush Jr. scored on a wild pitch that cut the deficit, 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Hot Rods took the lead against Grasshoppers reliever Mike Walsh. Bowling Green plated six runs on two hits, five walks, and three errors committed by the Greensboro defense. Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher tossed a scoreless ninth to finalize the game, 7-2.

Derek Edington (3-0) earned the win, letting up a hit with a strikeout over 2.0 scoreless innings. Walsh (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (zero earned) on two hits and two walks over 1.0 inning.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Brody Hopkins (1-1, 1.93), while the Grasshoppers start RHP J.P. Massey (3-5, 5.44).

