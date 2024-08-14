Blue Rocks Battle Their Way Past Cyclones, 6-4

WILMINGTON, Del. - Despite erasing an early 3-0 deficit, the Brooklyn Cyclones' three-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday evening in a 6-4 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Down by three entering the fifth, Brooklyn (19-25, 52-58) broke up the shutout bid by earning four consecutive walks to start the frame, forcing in a run. CF Nick Morabito followed with a run-scoring ground out to short to trim the Cyclones' deficit to one, 3-2.

After a strikeout pulled Wilmington (20-23, 51-58) within an out of escaping the frame with the lead intact, LF Chris Suero prevented that from happening. The 20-year-old ripped a two-run single to left to put Brooklyn in front for the first time, 4-3.

After Wilmington jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Chris Suero put the 'Clones in front with this two-RBI single in the top of the 5th. Thes are the @nationalgridus Safe at Home Runs of the Game.

However, that one-run edge did not last. With runners at first and second and two out, LF T.J. White smacked a ground ball to first that skidded under the first baseman's mitt and into right field. Both men on base scampered around to score on the error, providing the Blue Rocks a 5-4 advantage.

An inning later, Wilmington took advantage of another defensive miscue. Following a fielding error and a 1B Roismar Quintana single, RF Jared McKenzie provided a run-scoring double to left to stretch the Blue Rocks cushion to two, 6-4.

Brooklyn brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings but could not complete the comeback.

After being shut out by the Cyclones in their last two matchups, Wilmington jumped on the board quickly on Wednesday, striking for three runs in the first inning on a McKenzie single and a two-run triple by 3B Murphy Stehly.

Blue Rocks RHP Jarlin Susana nearly made it through 5.0 innings with the lead, but Brooklyn chased him after taxing him for four runs in the fifth. The 20-year-old went 4.2 innings and walked five while striking out seven in a no-decision.

RHP Luke Young (4-10) posted 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn his fourth win for Wilmington. RHP Miguel Gómez worked around a hit-by-pitch and a fielding error to toss a spotless ninth en route to his third save.

It was a tough-luck defeat for LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-7), who battled through 4.2 frames after allowing three runs in the first. Brooklyn's 23-year-old was charged with five runs (three earned) on six hits, walking two and whiffing five.

The Cyclones will try to return to the win column on Thursday evening. RHP Justin Lawson (2-4, 2.68) is expected to take the hill in his first professional start for Brooklyn. Wilmington is scheduled to counter with RHP Riley Cornelio (6-10, 6.01). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

