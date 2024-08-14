Wilmington Bounces Back with 6-4 Win over Brooklyn

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks bounced back from a bad day offensively to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-4 on Wednesday, August 14.

Jarlin Susana took the mound for Wilmington, seeming unhittable through his first few frames.

The Blue Rocks jumped all over Brooklyn starter Felipe De La Cruz in the first inning. Four straight hits, including a two-RBI triple from Murphy Stehly provided an early 3-0 lead.

Susana was great through his first four innings, but the fifth brought trouble. The Cyclones stopped reaching for pitches out of the zone, and Susana lost his control. Four walks in the fifth led to four runs, conceding the lead to Brooklyn 4-3.

The 6'6 right-hander allowed just four walks in his five games with Wilmington before tonight, doubling his total in just one start.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Rocks rallied. A double by Roismar Quintana and a walk from Murphy Stehly put two ducks on the pond for T.J White. An error by Cyclone's first baseman Estarling Mercado allowed both runners to score, yielding the lead back to Wilmington 5-4.

Luke Young replaced Susana, going 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out two.

Young's performance allowed Wilmington to build on their lead, as a sixth-inning double from Jared McKenzie drove in a run to raise the lead to 6-4.

Tyler Schoff took over for Young and continued to shut down the Cyclone's lineup out of the bullpen. He went hitless in the eighth, striking out one without allowing a man on base.

Miguel Gomez entered in the ninth with a save chance, and did not disappoint, fighting through runners on first and second with a ground ball double play to secure the save and a 6-4 victory.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.