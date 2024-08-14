Rebranded Fallpark Fan Fest Set for Sat. Oct 19

Welcome to the Fallpark Fun Fest at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Saturday, October 19 from 4-7pm! Tickets start at only $15 and include all activities from tractor hay rides, to kids zone fun, trick or treating and other FREE activities at the Fallpark!

Enjoy an evening of family fun or come out with a group of friends, regardless of who tags along, we've got activities for you!

GA Pre-Sale: $15

GA Day-Of: $20

Kids 0-3 are free

2024 Activities*:

Trick or Treating

Axe Throwing

Rock Climbing

Tractor Rides

Kids Zone

Giant Jenga

Face Painting

*All activities are subject to availability and operate on a first come first served bases.

For more information on this event, call our ticketing department at 410-297-9292 or email our Events Department at [email protected]

Rain Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

