BlueClaws Blanked 2-0 by Dash on Wednesday

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three Winston-Salem pitchers combined to blank the BlueClaws 2-0 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (20-24/58-52) has now dropped the first two in the series to the Dash (22-22/53-57).

Lehigh Valley reliever Freddy Tarnok started for the BlueClaws and threw a 1-2-3 inning as part of a minor league rehab assignment. Estibenzon Jimenez followed and threw four scoreless innings to get through the fifth inning.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Ryan Galanie off Charles King. Wen-Hui Pan came on in the seventh and got the first two outs before three straight reached. William Bergolla, who began the year with the BlueClaws and was traded to the White Sox in July, then singled home a run off Pan to pus the Dash's lead to 2-0.

Aldrin Batista (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings. Jarold Rosado and Peyton Pallette each threw two in relief to close out the Dash's win.

King (2-2) took the loss for Jersey Shore.

Keaton Anthony had a single in three at bats for the BlueClaws, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The BlueClaws and Dash continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Jordan Fowler starts for Jersey Shore.

