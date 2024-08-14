Blue Rocks Bats Falter in Series Opener Versus Brooklyn; Losing 2-0

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks faced the Brooklyn Cyclones in the first game of a six-game series, which ultimately ended in a 2-0 loss for the Blue Rocks.

The Cyclones got their offense going in the top of the third inning. The inning began with a single by shortstop Nick Morabito. Morabito scored from first base when Cruz overthrew a ball that went into the outfield. Jacob Reimer, who reached safely due to the error, scored from third when Junior Tilien hit a single, making the score 2-0.

Both starters had great outings on the mound in this one.

Jack Wenniger won the duel, picking up his fourth win of the season. His final line was five innings, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts.

Jose Atencio had a strong outing for Wilmington despite the two runs allowed. He finished the day with seven innings pitched, six hits, two runs (none earned), three walks, and six strikeouts.

Brendan Collins was the only reliever out of the bullpen for the Blue Rocks in this game. He pitched two innings, allowing no runs and striking out one batter.

The Blue Rocks will look to even the series tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.