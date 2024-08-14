Gomez Singles, Scores in his Tourists Debut

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME - The Asheville Tourists began their 12-game road trip Tuesday night with a contest against the Rome Emperors. The Tourists jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but were held scoreless the rest of the way. Rome's offense had just enough firepower to take the lead and hold on for a 3-1 win.

Asheville's Kenni Gomez, playing in his first contest at the High-A level, singled and came around to score in his opening at-bat. Gomez led off the game with a hit and crossed the plate on a double-play ball. The 19-year-old centerfielder also worked a walk later in the contest.

Rome's offense came in the form of their leadoff man Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. The Emperors centerfielder went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and stole two bases. Kilpatrick Jr. is batting .469 against Asheville in 11 games this year.

Manuel Urias continued his quality pitching trend with four innings in the start. Uris struck out five and limited the Emperors to only two runs. Wilmy Sanchez, Jaime Melendez, and Railin Perez pitched the final four frames and combined to let up just one run.

Ryan Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and Narbe Cruz had the club's lone extra-base hit; a double in the first inning. Asheville will look to level the series in Game Two.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.