Renegades lose to the Hickory Crawdads 7-5

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades comeback fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. The defeat snapped an eight-game home winning streak for the Renegades.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the first. Roc Riggio reached second on an error by right fielder Yeison Morrobel and came home later in the inning on an RBI single by Omar Martinez. Martinez was 2-for-4 in the game and was on base three times.

In the third Quincy Scott singled and Theo Hardy drew a walk to put runners at first and second. A Dylan Dreiling two-run double drove in Scott and Hardy to make it 2-1 Crawdads.

Back-to-back doubles by Glider Figuereo and Morrobel in the fourth brought home another Hickory run, extending the lead to 3-1.

Hardy hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth when Anthony Hall and Jackson Castillo collided in right-center to push the advantage to 4-1.

In the sixth a pair of singles by Martinez and Dylan Jasso put runners at first and second. A sacrifice fly by Garrett Martin later in the inning drove in Martinez to make it 4-2.

Hudson Valley came within one run in the seventh. Brenny Escanio singled, stole second and scored on a Roc Riggio RBI single. Riggio was 3-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

In the eighth, the Crawdads brought in three runs. Anthony Gutierrez singled and later scored on a Scott single. After he stole second ad reached third on a throwing error by Martinez, he scored following an error by Jasso on a fielder's choice by Cameron Cauley. Dreiling drove in Cauley with an RBI single to push the advantage to 7-3.

The Renegades got two runs back in the eighth. A Kiko Romero walk was followed by a Josh Moylan two-run homer, his seventh of the season.

In the ninth, Hudson Valley brought the tying run to the plate, but Jasso flew out to deep center to end the game with George Lombard at third base.

Hudson Valley will look for their second win of the series with Hickory on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Josh Grosz (1-1, 4.82) will make his third High-A start of the season, while Izack Tiger (1-1, 4.00) will take the mound for Hickory. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

56-52, 23-20

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.