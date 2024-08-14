Hot Rods Game Notes

August 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Best Beginnings... The Hot Rods improved to 17-3 in series opening games with their 8-1 win over the Grasshoppers Tuesday. Bowling Green showcased their power, using two-run blasts from Noah Myers and Brock Jones to get their offense started. Marcus Johnson, TJ Fondtain, and Jackson Baumeister combined for 9.0 innings of one-run baseball, locking up the first win of the series for Bowling Green.

Brock's Blasts... Brock Jones clobbered home run No. 17 this season for Bowling Green. He leads the Hot Rods in the category this season and continues to climb in their single-season home run column. His 17 home runs are currently tied for 10th in a single season for the Hot Rods. Jones is also tied for third-most long balls in the SAL.

Stealing Success... The 2024 Hot Rods are third on the single season steals list in franchise history. The 2010 team, just the second year of existence for Bowling Green, stole a record 249 bases. The 2013 team is not too far behind, taking second place with 230 steals. The current Hot Rods have stolen 217 bases through their first 107 games. They need to steal, on average, 1.3 bases per game to take the single-season franchise crown.

Lesko to Bowling Green... Dylan Lesko is set to make his first appearance at home for Bowling Green. He was traded to the Rays from the Padres in exchange for Jason Adam. He received his first win with the Hot Rods during his last outing in Asheville, going 4.0 innings while allowing two runs, three walks, and stuck out six.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.