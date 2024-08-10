Hot Rods Game Notes

The Offense Continues... The Hot Rods secured at least a series split with a 7-1 win over the Tourists on Friday. Tre' Morgan homered again, his sixth of the season, logging 4 RBIs on the night. The pitching staff was solid, getting a 5.1 inning start from Brody Hopkins and 3.2 perfect innings of relief for Ty Johnson in the victory.

A Spike in Production... Ryan Spikes blasted off with two homers in Thursday's game against Asheville. This is a continuation of a good stretch for the Hot Rods infielder. Over his last 10 games, he is 12-for-33 (.364) with one double, two homers, and five RBIs. His pickup in offensive action started in July. He began July with a .192 average and is currently sitting at .231.

Leading the Way... Bowling Green has a 2.5 game lead in the South Division over the Greenville Drive in the second half. They are also leading the division overall this season. With the Rome Emperors having a dreadful second-half record of 13-24, the Hot Rods are 10.5 games ahead for the 2024 season. Bowling Green is also tied for the best record this season in the SAL with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, both sporting a 61-43 overall record.

Full Circle Moment... Yoniel Curet is slated to start Saturday's game in Asheville. The righty had his worst start of the season on June 5 in Asheville, recording just one out while allowing seven runs. Since then, Curet has experienced one of his best stretches of his career. During his previous nine starts, he is 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA. Curet has tossed 43.1 innings, allowing just four earned runs while striking out 59 batters and walking 15.

