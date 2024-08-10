Mendez Homers in Opener; Claws Split Pair on Saturday

August 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - Hendry Mendez homered in the first game and the BlueClaws split two with Wilmington on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium.

Game One

The BlueClaws took game one 5-2. Hendry Mendez went 3-3 with a home run and scored two of the runs. Mendez's third inning home run put the BlueClaws ahead before Wilmington tied the game in the third inning off Moisés Chace.

Troy Schreffler put the BlueClaws ahead with an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Jersey Shore added three more in the fifth on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony and an RBI double from Felix Reyes. Bryson Ware singled home a run in the sixth.

Chace earned the win, allowing one run in five innings. It was his first win since joining the Phillies organization in a trade on July 30th from Baltimore. Wen-Hui Pan gave up one run in two innings to close out the win.

Game Two

Wilmington took the second game 3-2.

Andrick Nava gave the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the third inning. Zach Arnold followed with an RBI single of his own for a 2-0 advantage.

The Blue Rocks scored three times in the fourth inning to take the lead. Jared McKenzie and Murphy Stehly each doubled in runs while Marcus Brown singled home the go-ahead run off BlueClaws starter Luke Russo.

Jersey Shore had runners at second and third with nobody out in the ninth but Richard Gausch got out of the jam and earned his second save.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

