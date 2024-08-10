Cyclones and Renegades Washed out on Friday

August 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Friday evening at Maimonides Park against the Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to expected severe weather in the NYC area due to the approach of post-tropical storm Debby.

Friday's contest will be made up, as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, August 11, starting at 1 p.m. Both contests will be seven innings in length and the second game will take place roughly 35 to 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Those with tickets for Friday night's game DO NOT NEED to exchange them for Sunday, the tickets can be exchanged for the same level of ticket for any non-premium Cyclones game for up to one calendar year. The exchange must be done in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office. Anyone with tickets for Sunday's game will be able to attend both games if they wish and do not need to exchange their tickets. Those with tickets for Friday, who wish to attend Sunday's doubleheader, will need to swap their tickets for seats for Sunday's game. If you have FRIYAY tickets for this evening, we encourage you to make the exchange for one of our remaining Friday night games. The FriYay drink deal will not be available if you exchange your ticket for another day of the week other than Friday.

Gates will open for Sunday's contest at 12:30 p.m. and the Cyclones' Sunday Brunch service will begin at 1:30 p.m., as usual.

The series between Brooklyn and Hudson Valley is scheduled to continue on Saturday night at 6 p.m. with the Cyclones' annual Seinfeld Night celebration. LHP Zach Thornton (0-0, 6.00) is expected to make his first High-A start for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with RHP Josh Grosz (0-1, 13.50).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2024

Cyclones and Renegades Washed out on Friday - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.