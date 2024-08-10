Grasshoppers Spilt Its Doubleheader with the Emperors on Saturday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers split a double header against the Rome Emperors on Saturday, August 10. The Grasshoppers moved to 23-18 on the second half of the season while the Emporers moved to 14-25.

GAME ONE

The Grasshoppers fell to the Emperors, 7-4 in extra innings in game one of its doubleheader. Rome outhit Greensboro 7-6 while both teams had two mishaps.

Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb, Hudson Head, Josiah Sightler, and Luke Brown.

Leading at the dish for the Emperors was outfielder Stephen Paolini as he went 3-4 with one run scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Drew Compton (2) and Kade Kern (2).

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Carlson Reed as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up five hits, four runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Ryan Harbin took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Luis Vargas as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up four hits, four runs (two earned), and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Jared Johnson recorded the win for the Emperors and improved to 4-4 on the season.

GAME TWO

Infielder Kalae Harrison's walk-off single in extra innings pushed the Grasshoppers over the Emporers, 2-1 as both teams tallied three hits.

Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb and Maikol Escotto.

Hits for the Emperors were tallied by Drew Compton, E.J. Exposito, and Kade Kern.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits and two free bases on three scoreless innings of work. Landon Tomkins took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was lefthanded pitcher Mitch Farris as he tallied 10 strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on seven scoreless innings of work. Ryan Bourassa took the loss for the Emperors and a blown save and fell to 2-2 on the season.

