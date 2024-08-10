Cyclones Shut Out by Renegades, 3-0, on Seinfeld Night 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In front of a season-high crowd of 7,221 fans, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 3-0, on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. The loss means that Brooklyn can, at best, salvage a series split if it were to sweep Sunday's double header.

LHP Zach Thornton pitched well in his Maimonides Park debut. The 2023 Mets 5th rounder spun 3.1 innings of one run ball, surrendering only two hits.

Moreover, the Brooklyn pitching staff as a whole did not pitch poorly by any stretch. The Renegades mustered only five hits, but the Cyclones could only grab three hits themselves. RHPs Henry Henry, Ben Simon and Eduardo Herrera combined to toss 5.2 innings of two run ball, both of which were surrendered by Henry.

All three of Hudson Valley's runs were plated in the top half of the fourth inning. The Renegades got the action underway with a one out double off the barrel of 3B Dylan Jasso. That ended Thornton's day, as Gilbert Gomez brought in Henry Henry with one out and a runner in scoring position. C Antonio Gomez greeted Henry with a single, putting men on the corners with one out.

The big blow came courtesy of CF Jackson Castillo, who launched a basing clearing, two run triple to give the Renegades a lead they would never relinquish. Castillo would then come home to score himself, on a wild pitch permitted by Henry.

Hudson Valley's arms took it the rest of the way to complete the shutout. RHP Josh Grosz, in only his second High-A appearance of his career, hurled six shutout frames, giving up only one base hit. LHP Joel Valdez and RHP Yorlin Calderon took the baton the rest of the way, combining three scoreless innings. Calderon notched the save, his second of the campaign.

No Brooklyn player notched a multi-hit game. C Chris Suero, CF D'Andre Smith and 2B Kevin Villavicencio notched Brooklyn's three hits.

The Cyclones and Renegades will tie a bow on their series on Sunday with a straight doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 1:00, with Game 2 set to beginning roughly 30 minutes following the conclusion of the lid-lifter. In Game 1, RHP Dakota Hawkins (3-3, 4.34 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn against Hudson Valley's RHP Cade Smith (NR). In Game 2, Brooklyn has not yet announced a probable, while the Renegades are projected to throw RHP Trent Sellers (6-2, 2.40 ERA), the reigning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month.

