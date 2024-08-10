Hot Rods Secure Series Victory in 4-1 Win

August 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Yoniel Curet struck out 10, continuing his strong stretch, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-13, 61-43) locked down a 4-1 win over the Asheville Tourists (16-25, 44-61) on Saturday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods drove in the first run of the game in the top of the second inning against Tourists starter Colby Langford. Brock Jones led off with a double and stole third base. Ryan Spikes lifted a two-out sacrifice fly to left, scoring Jones, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to their lead against Langford in the top of the third. Homer Bush Jr. worked a one-out walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Luis Encarnacion. Colton Ledbetter hit a sacrifice fly to left, making it a 2-0 Bowling Green advantage.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the sixth against Tourists reliever Nic Swanson. Mac Horvath, Jones, and Kamren James walked to load the bases. Noah Meyers grounded into a throwing error from Encarnacion, allowing Horvath and Jones to score, creating a 4-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Tourists plated their only run in the top of the ninth on a Garret Guillemette solo homer, but Derrick Edington shut down the rest of the inning for a 4-1 Hot Rods victory.

Adam Boucher (1-0) received the win, tossing 2.0 perfect innings in relief while striking out one. Langford (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while walking two and striking out six.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday at 12:05 PM CT at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Chandler Murphy (3-1, 2.61) against Asheville RHP Alain Pena (0-2, 9.82).

