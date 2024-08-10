Renegades Throw Shutout at Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued their hot streak with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park, their 10th win in the last 11 games. It marked Hudson Valley's 12th shutout victory of the season and second in its last three games.

Saturday's game began with three scoreless innings apiece for Josh Grosz and Zach Thornton with just one hit combined between the two teams.

Josh Grosz was stellar in his second career High-A start, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Over his last four starts between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with one earned run in 24.0 innings, good for an ERA of 0.37.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the fourth, striking for three runs against Thornton and Henry Henry. Dylan Jasso ripped a double to center before Antonio Gomez singled to put runners at first and third. Jackson Castillo then lined a two-run triple to center for his first career RBIs in High-A, scoring Jasso and Gomez. With Garrett Martin at the plate, Castillo scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Joel Valdez and Yorlin Calderon combined to throw three scoreless innings behind Grosz to close out the victory. Calderon earned a four-out save, his second save of the year.

Hudson Valley will conclude their season series with Brooklyn on Sunday with a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Game one is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Dakota Hawkins will start game one for the Cyclones, while Cade Smith will make his first career High-A start for The Renegades. In game two, Trent Sellers (6-2, 2.40) will throw for the Renegades while the Cyclones have not announced a starter.

Hudson Valley returns home to begin a 13-game homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 13 as they welcome in the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers, to Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

