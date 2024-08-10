Drive Fall 3-2 in Opener of Saturday's Twin Bill with Dash

Jhostynxon Garcia continued to be the Greenville Drive's primary source of offense as of late, knocking in two RBI in Saturday's opener of the twin bill. But Garcia's efforts would not be enough for the Drive (23-17, 49-57) as they fell 3-2 to the Winston-Salem Dash (20-20, 51-55).

Blake Wehunt spun five innings for the Drive in his ninth start of the season, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Dash put the Drive in an early 2-0 hole thanks to a sac-fly from Ryan Galanie in the first and a RBI-single from Weston Eberly in the second.

Garcia did his best to turn the tide in the third, driving the ball to the base of the right field wall to reward a Justin Riemer double and a Miguel Bleis walk to knot the game at 2-2. Garcia would finish the night 3-for-3 on the night at the plate as would Drive newcomer Zach Ehrhard who picked up a double back in the fourth. Overall, the Drive would leave five on base on the night.

Eberly made his mark on the game again in the fourth knocking a sac-fly to put the Dash ahead for good.

Adam Smith pitched the sixth for the Drive, picking up one strikeout in his 1-2-3 inning of relief.

At the time of this publication, the Drive are currently underway in game two of the twin bill.

