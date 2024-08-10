IronBirds Tick Past Crawdads

Hickory Crawdads on the mound

Hickory, NC - The Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Crawdads, playing as their Hickory Dickory Docks alternate identity, 5-1 at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night in a game that was shortened to 5 innings due to rain.

The 'Dads, winners of 7 of their last 9 games, were unable to overcome a three home run barrage by Aberdeen, as Reed Trimble homered twice and the IronBirds scored a single run in all five times at bat to capture the win.

Izack Tiger, the Crawdads starter, lasted only four innings in his LP Frans debut. The setback was his first of 2024, spanning over three separate stops (ACL Rangers, Down East) this year.

Gleider Figuereo homered in the fifth inning to avoid the shutout for Hickory, as the team managed just three hits in the loss.

The Hickory Crawdads (21-18, 49-56), will set their sights on a Saturday twin bill against the IronBirds, seeking to improve on their 7-3 record over the last ten games. First pitch for game one is set tomorrow for 5pm, with the nightcap slated for roughly 30 minutes following game one. The Crawdads Pregame Show will air at 4:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

