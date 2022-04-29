Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is the fourth of the series and the last night game between the two teams this week.

Close Call in Coney Island... Bowling Green was in control from the start of Thursday night's contest, but had to hang on when Brooklyn stormed back for six runs in the final two innings. The Hot Rods toughed out a 7-6 victory over Brooklyn behind another strong start, this time a six-inning gem from John Doxakis. The 2019 second-rounder tossed six scoreless innings, tying a career-high eight strikeouts in six innings to earn his first win of the season. Everyone contributed at the plate for BG, highlighted by two RBI from Alika Williams and Logan Driscoll.

Thursday's Notes... Doxakis ties a career-high with eight strikeouts... He set a career-high with his 6.0 innings of work... Eight Hot Rods hitters reached base safely... His win is the second for a Hot Rods starter this season... Doxakis and Trageton (from Wednesday) threw back-to-back quality starts... They are the first two quality starts by Hot Rods starters this season... Simon has a six-game hitting streak... He's scored in all six of those games as well... Simon has scored a run in all but three of his 15 games played this season... Driscoll extended his hit streak to five games... Williams has a three-game hit streak... Bowling Green is 4-2 in one-run games.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods are currently tied for the best record in the South Atlantic League and lead the South Division by two games. Rome and Winston-Salem remain deadlocked in second place, with each club two games behind at 11-7. Hickory trails by four games with a 9-9 record. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 13-5 record, with Hudson Valley three games back at 10-8. Brooklyn drops to third after Thursday's loss, tied in third with Wilmington four games back at 9-9.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

