Doxakis K's Eight as Hot Rods Hang on Late

April 29, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Brooklyn, New York - John Doxakis struck out eight in a quality start for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-5) in a 7-6 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (9-9) on Thursday. The two teams square off in the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hot Rods plated the first run of the game in the fourth against Brooklyn starter Jose Chacin. Ronny Simon led off with a triple and, with one, scored when Logan Driscoll singled to right. Driscoll went to third on the play after the ball took a high hop off the turf and went over the head of Brandon McIlwain (ruled an error), but Driscoll was stranded to end the inning with a 1-0 Bowling Green lead.

BG added a run in the fifth against Chacin thanks to Alika Williams' RBI ground-out to short making it a 2-0 lead, but the offense wasn't done. Driscoll worked a one-out walk in the sixth, went to third on a single from Tanner Murray, and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Alexander Ovalles to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 edge.

Bowling Green added three more runs without a hit in the seventh, taking a 6-0 advantage. BG added a run in the eighth while Brooklyn got two in the bottom of the frame to make it a 7-2 game. In the ninth, the Cyclones loaded the bases against reliever Audry Lugo and brought home a run before Wilmer Reyes cleared the bases with a three-RBI double off Sean Mullen to make it a 7-6 game. Mullen walked JT Schwartz to put the go-ahead runner at first but induced a ground out to end the game with the Hot Rods hanging on for a 7-6 win.

Doxakis (1-1) threw 6.0 shutout innings while striking out eight with two hits and a walk in his first win of the season. Addison Moss threw a perfect inning out of the bullpen, striking out the side. Lugo lasted 1.2 innings while allowing six runs on four hits with two walks and two hit batsmen. Mullen earned his third save of the season, getting the final out with a hit and a walk.

Notes: Doxakis ties a career-high with eight strikeouts... He set a career-high with his 6.0 innings of work... Eight Hot Rods hitters reached base safely... His win is the second for a Hot Rods starter this season... Doxakis and Trageton (from Wednesday) threw back-to-back quality starts... They are the first two quality starts by Hot Rods starters this season... Simon has a six-game hitting streak... He's scored in all six of those games as well... Simon has scored a run in all but three of his 15 games played this season... Driscoll extended his hit streak to five games... Williams has a three-game hit streak... Bowling Green is 4-2 in one-run games... The Hot Rods and Cyclones play game four of the series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch... Bowling Green will send LH Mason Montgomery (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Brooklyn's RH Oscar Rojas (2-0, 1.93)... Fans can listen in to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 5:45 PM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.