HVR Game Notes - April 29, 2022

Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-9) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (10-8)

LHP Tim Cate (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Beck Way (0-0, 4.82 ERA)

| Game 19 | Home Game 10 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, NY | April 29, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

DOUBLE THE FUN: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their 12-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks to Dutchess Stadium for the third game of a six-game series. Not only is this the only series between the Renegades and Blue Rocks in the first half of the season, but it is the only trip of the year for Wilmington to the Hudson Valley. The final nine games of the 15-game season series will be played in Delaware at Frawley Stadium. Last year, the Renegades won the season-series from Wilmington 14-10.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades dropped a pitcher's duel to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-0 on Thursday night. Edgar Barclay surrendered a run three batters into the game, but settled down over the remainder of his 4.2 innings. Hudson Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with only one out, but could not score as Zach Brzykcy closed out the win. It was the first time this season that the Renegades were shut out in a game.

PITCHING NINJAS: During the first nine games of the current homestand, the Renegades have put up some impressive pitching numbers. Here are some numbers that illustrate that dominance:

- The Renegades have thrown two two-hitters (4/21, 4/24) and one one-hitter (4/23).

- From the 7th inning on 4/22 through the top of the fifth of Game 1 of the doubleheader on 4/27, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 25.1 scoreless innings, a new Yankees-era franchise record.

- From the 1st inning on 4/23 through the 6th inning on 4/24, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 14.1 consecutive hitless innings. They held Brooklyn to just three total hits in the last two games of the series (27 K, 5 BB).

- Hudson Valley pitchers have racked up 108 strikeouts in the homestand (12.51 K/9).

- Despite losing 4.0 innings to a doubleheader, Renegades pitchers are third in the South Atlantic League in strikeouts, with 203, trailing only Aberdeen (218) and Rome (213).

CLOSE CALLS: With a 3-2 win over Wilmington in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, the Renegades scred their first one-run win of the season, running their record in such contests to 1-4. Hudson Valley is 4-2, however, in games decided by two-runs. In 2021, the Gades were 25-12 (.676) in one-run games, and 11-11 (.500) in two-run games.

OFF TO THE RACES: Through 18 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are second among High-A teams in stolen bases with 43.

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 49 to pace all High-A clubs, Aberdeen (BAL) has 33 for the third-most behind Hudson Valley. The Gades has been caught stealing 11 times, leading to a success rate of 76.9%.

- Across all levels of the minors, the Renegades have the third-most steals, with Lake Elsinore (A, SD) just ahead with 44.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 31.

- With 43 steals through 18 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.39 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 315 on the season, which would smash the previous franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with nine steals, which is tied for third in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game three times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is fifth in the circuit with eight swipes.

- The Renegades have stolen six bases in a game as a team twice this season.

HOPE THIS FINDS YOU WELLS: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together six straight strong games at the plate. In a six-game span from 4/17-4/27(1), the catcher was 11-for-19, with two doubles, a home run, seven walks, four strikeouts and four stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .326/.458/.478, a 441-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

ON THE CLOCK: Friday, April 15 marked an historic day for the South Atlantic League and across Minor League Baseball as it was the first game in which the new pitch clock rules were enforced. In the first night under the rules, game times across Minor League Baseball plummeted, with nearly 30 minutes shaved off the average game, according to numbers run by J.J. Cooper of Baseball America. Through Tuesday's action, average game times have been cut by approximately 20 minutes, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. However, MLB has temporarily suspended the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium until further notice. Even without the pitch clock, the Renegades have played only one game longer than three hours since the implementation of the rules.

RECORD-SETTING SEASON: To nobody's surprise, the Hudson Valley Renegades set 19 new franchise hitting records during the 2021 season, the first in team history as a full-season affiliate. The team and individual players set 19 new single-season hitting records, and 20 new single-season pitching records. Among the most ludicrous was the single-season mark for most team home runs hit (156 -- previous record, 53 in 1999 and 2002), and most strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (1,308 -- previous record, 693 in 1998).

